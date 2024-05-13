Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of MGIC Investment worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 690,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 157,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,444,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,759 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,036,000 after buying an additional 820,182 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

