Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of DT Midstream worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 962,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,960,000 after buying an additional 49,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 799,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTM opened at $65.42 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

