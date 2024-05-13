Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Ryder System worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryder System by 110.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryder System Stock Performance
Ryder System stock opened at $126.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.65. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $128.12.
Ryder System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System
In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,219. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
