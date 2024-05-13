Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Ryder System worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryder System by 110.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $126.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.65. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.60 and a fifty-two week high of $128.12.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Read Our Latest Report on R

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,131 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,219. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.