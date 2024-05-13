Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Terreno Realty worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. FMR LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after purchasing an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after buying an additional 411,973 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 977,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after acquiring an additional 280,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 133,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $55.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

