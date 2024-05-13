Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Apartment Income REIT worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,874,000 after buying an additional 93,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 975,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,107 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $38.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.78. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

