Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after buying an additional 445,859 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after buying an additional 103,636 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 208,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,219.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $161.12. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

