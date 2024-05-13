Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Timken worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Timken by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $91.73 on Monday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

