Swiss National Bank Sells 10,200 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of 10x Genomics worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $130,725.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $130,725.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $543,276. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

