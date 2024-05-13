Swiss National Bank Sells 109,100 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Rithm Capital worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 668.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 187,460 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth $910,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 67.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 480,769 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.38 on Monday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

