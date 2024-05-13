Swiss National Bank Sells 11,500 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of IDACORP worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in IDACORP by 297.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in IDACORP by 545.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 466,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 216.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $97.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $110.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

