Swiss National Bank Sells 12,900 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of ESAB worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 55.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 23.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 28,250.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 6,586.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock opened at $110.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

