Swiss National Bank Sells 13,100 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $112.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,540. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

