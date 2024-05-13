Swiss National Bank Sells 13,800 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Maximus worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

