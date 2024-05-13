Swiss National Bank Sells 15,700 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of AAON worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in AAON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AAON by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AAON by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in AAON by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $77.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

