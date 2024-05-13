Swiss National Bank Sells 19,400 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Blueprint Medicines worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $106.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $110.93.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.31.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

