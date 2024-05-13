Swiss National Bank Sells 24,600 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Tenable worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $568,988.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,441. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TENB opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

