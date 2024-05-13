Swiss National Bank Sells 30,700 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of United Bankshares worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 133.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBSI. Stephens decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

UBSI opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $401.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

