Swiss National Bank Sells 35,000 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Harley-Davidson worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

