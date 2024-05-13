Swiss National Bank Sells 61,100 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Lyft worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lyft by 123.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the period. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of LYFT opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
