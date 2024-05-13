Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Sonoco Products worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 467,431 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,181,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 138,181 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,279,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 974,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,982,000 after acquiring an additional 142,592 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

