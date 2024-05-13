Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $45.73 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

