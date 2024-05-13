Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

TPR opened at $40.07 on Friday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

