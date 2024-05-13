Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 700,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $70.67.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

TNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

