Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Teradata worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $2,071,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $33.02 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,404. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

