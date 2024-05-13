The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Update

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $157.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

