Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TOROGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Toro has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Toro (NASDAQ:TOROGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toro had a net margin of 259.21% and a return on equity of 54.82%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toro stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TOROFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of Toro at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

Featured Articles

