Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Toro Stock Performance
Toro stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Toro has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.
Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toro had a net margin of 259.21% and a return on equity of 54.82%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.
Toro Company Profile
Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.
