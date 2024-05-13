Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIG. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,908,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $101,017,000 after buying an additional 1,616,690 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,459,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,984,999 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,852,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,221 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

