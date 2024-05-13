Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,436,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,496,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 906,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,567 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,524 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $75.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

