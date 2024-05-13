Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

