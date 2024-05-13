UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of UGI worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in UGI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 0.0 %

UGI stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

