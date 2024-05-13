Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,101 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,801,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $401.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target (down from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.