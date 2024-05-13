US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,313,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,684,000 after buying an additional 257,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after buying an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,032,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,077,000 after buying an additional 85,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after buying an additional 199,269 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Get Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $54.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.