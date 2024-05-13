Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Vericel worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vericel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,123 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 59.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 39.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 161,652 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,952 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,450,996. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Vericel stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $53.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,805.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

