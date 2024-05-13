Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 113,815 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 351.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,815 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Rambus worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,283. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

