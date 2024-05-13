Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 38,711 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.