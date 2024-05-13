Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 442,250 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $4,103,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 452.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 270,573 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,201.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,041,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,838,000 after buying an additional 2,909,439 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $218,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

