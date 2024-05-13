Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 64,159 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,292 shares of company stock valued at $15,670,096. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

