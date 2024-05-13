Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,720 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Western Union worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 969.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Western Union by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,528,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 188,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

