Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Vector Group worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter valued at $3,000,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 261,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vector Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 243,214 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Vector Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 822,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 101,171 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

