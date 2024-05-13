Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.25 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,041 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of NMI worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in NMI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in NMI by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,565 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 39,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

NMIH stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $93,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,175. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

