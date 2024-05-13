Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.35 Million Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,642 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.72% of RxSight worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RxSight by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 197,099 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 176,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXST opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $66.54.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,493.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,494,600. Corporate insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

