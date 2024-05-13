Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Bunge Global worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

