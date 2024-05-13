Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.91 Million Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 166.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 416.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI opened at $33.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.12.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $8,598,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

