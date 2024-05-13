Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of WesBanco worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Stephens decreased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

