Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

EXR stock opened at $146.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.27. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.67.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

