Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of CONSOL Energy worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

CEIX stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

