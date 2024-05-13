Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,145 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Kinetik worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter worth $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

KNTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.81. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.95%.

In other news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,107,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,107,228.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

