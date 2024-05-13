Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Papa John’s International worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZZA opened at $53.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

