Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,861 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Verra Mobility worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,473,000 after acquiring an additional 168,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 74,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,421 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.