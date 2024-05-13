Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 217,054 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Boise Cascade worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,538,000 after purchasing an additional 43,896 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,820,000 after buying an additional 178,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 45.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 418,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,411 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $133.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day moving average is $128.96. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

